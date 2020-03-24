Third Window’s Oatey McOatface Oatmeal Stout
The Mill’s On-Site Brewery Bottles This Medium-Bodied Dark Beer
Though it’s not necessarily how they began, stouts today carry the impression of opulent richness and thick density, so those seeking a lighter beer typically glaze over them on menus. Not so for this oatmeal stout by Kris Parker of Third Window Brewing in The Mill on East Haley Street. More of a deep caramel color in the glass than an opaque black, this lighter-bodied dark beer begins with the familiar stout aromas of coffee and cocoa. But then it’s quite crisp on the palate, offering refreshing acidity to counter those roasted flavors. It’s a great choice if you want those warm stout flavors without overfilling your belly, and it’s also a solid option for lager drinkers looking to branch out. And it’s not just fireplace beer either — Oatey McOatface would make a good friend on a sunny beach, too.
$5; only 132 cases produced; thirdwindowbrewing.com.