Third Window’s Oatey McOatface Oatmeal Stout

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Though it’s not necessarily how they began, stouts today carry the impression of opulent richness and thick density, so those seeking a lighter beer typically glaze over them on menus. Not so for this oatmeal stout by Kris Parker of Third Window Brewing in The Mill on East Haley Street. More of a deep caramel color in the glass than an opaque black, this lighter-bodied dark beer begins with the familiar stout aromas of coffee and cocoa. But then it’s quite crisp on the palate, offering refreshing acidity to counter those roasted flavors. It’s a great choice if you want those warm stout flavors without overfilling your belly, and it’s also a solid option for lager drinkers looking to branch out. And it’s not just fireplace beer either — Oatey McOatface would make a good friend on a sunny beach, too.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.