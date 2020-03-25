Make Myself at Home Dream Home Like No Other Ultimate Montecito Beach Dream Home

Address: 1583 South Jameson Lane

Status: On the market

Price: $17,900,000

When I visited this Montecito beachfront home last month, I had no inkling of the crisis we’d be experiencing today. It was a warm February afternoon with the sun sparkling on the waves and a soft breeze blowing through the palm fronds. Even prior to the pandemic perspective, the house and its setting felt like the stuff dreams are made of.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Living room at 1583 South Jameson Lane

The house sits on an idyllic stretch of beach near the Rosewood Miramar Hotel. Tucked next to the hotel’s Miramar Club, the home is close enough to enjoy all the amenities of its swanky neighbor yet gated for privacy. I literally drove onto the grounds of the Miramar to find it, giving me a glimpse of luxury before I even arrived.

The front gate opens to reveal stands of palm trees and birds of paradise surrounding a lush green lawn. The main house, guest house, and separate studio are arranged around this central courtyard ​— ​all literally steps from the sand of one of the most desirable beaches in the world.

In the main house, open-beam ceilings and a natural stone fireplace grace the living room. But jaw-dropping views of the ocean steal the show. From the entryway, living room, or kitchen, a wraparound deck offers shimmering ocean views in every direction. Not only are you on the beach, but the property line extends down to the waterline, so this home owns a 110 foot stretch of the coveted coastline.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Formal dining at 1583 South Jameson Lane

Watch dolphins swim by at breakfast on your private raised patio and enjoy the sunset over dinner indoors or out. The kitchen offers all new appliances, washed oak floors, and a bright decor that combines seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty.

A formal dining room opens both outward to the ocean and into the central courtyard, providing an elegant setting for large dinners or festive occasions. It takes a lot to pull my gaze from the waves, but I was mesmerized by the fireplace with its wall made of sea fossils.

Up a unique split staircase, the master bedroom wing takes maximum advantage of the home’s setting. A large private deck spans the length of the house, perfect for morning coffee, a sunny afternoon siesta, or an evening glass of wine. Sit here for a minute or two, and it’s easy to imagine waking up every morning to the scent of salty air and the sound of the waves. The deck echoes the curve of the coastline, allowing plenty of space and time to enjoy the panoramic vista from sunrise to sunset.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Patio at 1583 South Jameson Lane

A crisp white and gray palette continues into the master bath, with an understated contemporary aesthetic that blends perfectly with the beachfront atmosphere.

Across a landing lies an additional upstairs bedroom wing. Four bright bedrooms look out to the sea and a fifth has a private entrance, rooftop deck, and stunning mountain views. Two main floor bedrooms and a pair of offices offer flexibility for guest quarters, work-at-home options, and lots of room for kids to play.

In the central courtyard, a patio with a huge built-in barbecue sets the stage for afternoon gatherings and an easy flow from the main house into the adjacent cottage and the guest studio across the lawn. These additional structures are a surfer’s fantasy with easy beach access, back patios for board storage, and outdoor showers to wash off the sand.

The beach is an ever-present allure for this entire compound. Whether you’re gazing down at it from your master suite balcony or stepping right onto it from your living room deck, the sparkling ocean is yours to enjoy year-round. The entire property lives like a fantasy island, secluded from everyday life and yet offering the best of what we love about living here.

Photo: Jim Bartsch Ocean views at 1583 South Jameson Lane

I drove back to my office musing about this ultimate dream home that’s not just at the beach but literally on it. I found myself thinking, “If I lived there, I don’t think I’d ever leave home.” Little did I know what we would all be soon experiencing. Let’s each enjoy our corner of paradise and be so thankful for what we have.

1583 South Jameson Lane is currently for sale in Montecito, listed by Riskin Partners of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Riskin Partners at (805) 565-8600 or team@riskinpartners.com.

