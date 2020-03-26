Weathering the Crisis

District Attorney Joyce Dudley Warns of Scams Related to the Coronavirus

By District Attorney Joyce Dudley
Thu Mar 26, 2020 | 10:02am

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce is informing the public that scams related to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, are rapidly increasing as the public health emergency continues. According to the FBI, the scams fall into several categories: 1) selling phony products that don’t exist or don’t work; 2) overcharging for goods in high demand, such as face masks or hand sanitizers; 3) emails supposedly from WHO or the CDC requesting personal information; and 4) bogus charities seeking donations.  

In particular, District Attorney Dudley said that the FBI advises everyone to be on the lookout for the following:

  • email asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government;  
  • anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19;
  • email claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) offering information on the virus if you click on a link.

Protect yourself and help stop criminal activity by remembering the following tips:

  • Don’t open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don’t recognize.
  • Do not provide your personal information (username, password, date of birth, social security number, etc.) in response to an email or robocall.
  • Do not provide your Medicare number to anyone other than your doctor or health care provider.
  • Verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type them into your browser.

District Attorney Dudley asked anyone who believes they have been a victim of an internet scam or a cybercrime or want to report suspicious activity, it should be reported on the FBI’s website at www.ic3.gov

