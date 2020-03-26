Weathering the Crisis S.B. Humane Society & Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Fielding Numerous Community Questions Amid COVID-19 Local Nonprofit Shares Responses to FAQs in this Uncertain Time

Due to the community concern regarding COVID-19, Santa Barbara Humane Society’s two campuses, located in both the north and south county, are experiencing a growing number of questions about adoptions, shelter operations, and access to vital animal welfare resources. To assist in easing this concern, the following are responses to many frequently asked questions:



How long will you be closed? / When will you reopen? Per the Governor’s order, both campuses expect to be closed until April 19, 2020. As this situation continues to evolve, we will share any changes on the home page of our websites and through our social media accounts.

Are you in need of Fosters for dogs or cats? In our efforts to best protect our staff and comply with the shelter in-place order, we are currently closed for all business, including fostering. Our staff is onsite daily to take good care of our animals, providing them with regular exercise and lots of love. In fact, some staff are fostering animals in the evening, if necessary. If you are interested in fostering in the future, please call us at either campus and we will retain your contact information to use when we reopen.



Are you in need of volunteers? We cannot currently accept volunteers. In our efforts to best protect our staff and comply with the shelter in-place order, we are currently closed for all business. This includes all interactions with the public. As this situation continues to evolve, we will share any changes on the home page of our websites and through our social media accounts. In the meantime, if you would like to know other ways to help, you can donate funds or supplies to help us during this time. (see How to Help FAQs below.)

I saw an animal on the website that I want to adopt. Can I pick it up today? We are so excited about the community’s enthusiasm to adopt. The number of adoption inquiries has been a beacon of hope in such an uncertain time. Unfortunately, all adoptions are suspended until it is safe to reopen both campuses. In our efforts to best protect our staff and comply with the shelter in-place order, we must remain closed to the public and avoid all interactions, including adoptions. Our staff is enjoying the extra time with the animals in our care as they feed and play with them daily. The animals on our website will remain in our care and ready for adoption when we can reopen to the public. Please watch our social media accounts and our websites for the latest updates.



My puppy is due for her second vaccines. Can I still make an appointment? Please call our clinic nearest you for more information. (SB: (805) 964-4777 x 110 or 281 and SMV: 805-349-3435 x 2)



Can I make an appointment to have my dog spayed/neutered Unfortunately, at this time we are not scheduling surgeries and likely won’t be until at least mid or late April. As this situation continues to evolve, we will share any changes on the home page of our websites and through our social media accounts.



Can I bring in my pet for cremation?

South Campus:

Yes, we are still accepting animals for cremation by appointment. Call 805-964-4777 x 115 to make an appointment.



North Campus:

We’re sorry, we are not accepting animals for cremation. We recommend that you contact a local veterinarian or Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6119.



Are you in need of towels or pet food? Yes! You can donate funds or supplies to help us during this time. You can visit our websites to see our Wish Lists and donate through our online portal.

Donations may be dropped off at either campus between 8am-5pm. Our offices are closed so please plan on leaving your donation at our door. Staff are on site and will check regularly for donations that have been dropped off. If you want to be sent an acknowledgment for your donation you may include your contact information with your donated supply.

We are accepting pet food (any brand and open bags ok), dog treats (no rawhide, please), cat treats, cat litter, and towels and blankets that can be easily washed and dried.

You may also order and ship donations to us. Please check our Wish Lists at either campus (SB: https://www.sbhumanesociety.org/give/wishlist/ and SMV: https://smvhs.org/wish-list/) and ship to:







Add to Favorites