Weathering the Crisis New Free Digital Content Available at Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries

In order to provide more content to patrons during this difficult time of staying at home, hoopla Digital has created the hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection. hoopla Digital partners with libraries across the United States and Canada to provide online and mobile access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies, and TV for children and adults.

The hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection has a list of more than 1,000 top titles that are now being offered FREE to libraries through April 30, 2020. Some of the items available include the Captain Underpants series, the Captain America comic book collections, Michael Connelly’s fiction, music by Taylor Swift, and so much more. Patrons will continue to have access to hoopla’s full collection of over 750,000 digital items. Patrons can check out up to 10 items per month with hoopla digital, but there will be no restrictions on the number of items one can borrow from the hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection.

Use your library card to start borrowing, streaming, or downloading content at hoopla. To access the Bonus Borrows Collection, click here or search “Bonus Borrows” at hoopladigital.com.

Additional online material available to library cardholders includes:

• E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines

• Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month

• The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere

• Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a Goleta Valley or Santa Ynez Valley Library card, you can still get one that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

The libraries will also continue to offer personalized reading lists. Fill out this form, providing information on the type of books you like and don’t like, and a staff member will put together a reading list for you. Patrons can also order books or audiobooks not owned by the library for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form.

Like almost everyone, library staff are now working from home. They are still available to answer questions via email at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.

Stay up to date on library news at www.GoletaValley.org and on Facebook (@GoletaValleyLibrary).

