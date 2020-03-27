Weathering the Crisis Webpage Launched to Assist Businesses and Individuals for COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Today, Santa Barbara County created a new section dedicated to COVID-19 Economic Recovery located at www.readysbc.org/economicrecovery/ . The Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County is organizing efforts and gathering federal, state and local assistance programs that are available to small business owners, employers, employees and residents. The website features the latest information and resources for both businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gregg Hart, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, said “I understand how very difficult this economic time is for local businesses and employees. The County of Santa Barbara wants everyone to get the most up to date information about the financial assistance that is available now. The County’s Workforce Development Board is working hard to help our local business community and employees access the many resources that can help us financially get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With a user friendly interface, the site is divided by information for businesses and individuals. Resources range from federal, state and local assistance programs to immediate steps to take and job opportunities. With this site, visitors are able to browse based on their individual situation and needs.

“On behalf of Chairperson Sandra Dickerson and the entire Workforce Development Board, I am pleased to partner with the County of Santa Barbara in providing this critical resource for the business community to connect to publicly-funded services,” said Raymond McDonald, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Workforce Development Board. “During this unique crisis, the Workforce Community of business, labor, job-seekers and government must work together to rebound and stabilize our economy.” As information regarding businesses and workforce assistance is changing day by day, the site will be updated frequently to reflect the most up-to-date information available. The County encourages those needing assistance to visit www.readysbc.org/economicrecovery/ and contact staff by email at COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org.

Information specific to the public health emergency can be accessed by phone and online at:

County Public Health (PHD): www.PublicHealthSBC.org

PHD Twitter, PHD Facebook

County Twitter, County Facebook

County Call Center: (833) 688-5551, 9a.m.- 6p.m.

2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 or outside the (805) area code, call toll free to

(800) 400-1572

(800) 400-1572 PHD Recorded Information Line: (805) 681-4373

Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line: (888) 868-1649

Community Wellness Team: (805) 364-2750

