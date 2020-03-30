Coronavirus: A Poem
Embrace me if you can,
My heart is getting thin,
My skin is as yellow as
A sprig of saffron,
The bright days from my life
Are fading away,
Embrace me if you can,
My lover is trying to kill me,
Not allowing me
To die by nature
I am mad,
Why kill me?
I am already at the point of death,
Embrace me if you will,
Seek and seek, then,
Be lost in the quest,
With a deep and lasting wish
To become what we ought to be,
So we together cross
This difficult ordeal,
Not forgetting that
We exist forever.