Letters Coronavirus: A Poem

Embrace me if you can,

My heart is getting thin,

My skin is as yellow as

A sprig of saffron,

The bright days from my life

Are fading away,

Embrace me if you can,

My lover is trying to kill me,

Not allowing me

To die by nature

I am mad,

Why kill me?

I am already at the point of death,

Embrace me if you will,

Seek and seek, then,

Be lost in the quest,

With a deep and lasting wish

To become what we ought to be,

So we together cross

This difficult ordeal,

Not forgetting that

We exist forever.

