Letters Lax Screening at LAX

On March 21, 2020, my wife, a naturalized American citizen, returned from Medellin, Colombia on a Copa Air flight that landed at LAX. She’d gone to visit family, especially her hospitalized mother. The plane was full.

Shortly after, Copa Air suspended operations in at least Colombia. Upon disembarking and going thru immigration, she was never screened in any way. No temperature check and no questions as to where she had been or any other.

Contrarily, when she arrived in Colombia o March 15, immigration asked her several questions. Not exactly screening but at least they were interested.

I find the “not interested” part of the LAX procedure in California and the U.S.A. despicable, horrifying, irresponsible, disgusting, and just plain stupid.

For the record she is self-quarantined at our home.

