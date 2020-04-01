Weathering the Crisis Feeding Pets in Need, Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club ans C.A.R.E.4PAWS Team Up

Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club is pleased to announce a partnership with local nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws to supply pet food to families in need during this time. Please help us keep pets with their families and donate today!

How you can help:

Simply call or stop by your local Dioji store and donate to our food fund. 100% of the funds donated will be used to purchase dog food at a discount from our retail store that will then be delivered to C.A.R.E.4Paws for distribution to low-income, senior, disabled and homeless pet owners. Donations may be made in any amount. $40 will feed the average small dog for one month; $65 a medium dog and $90 a large dog.

Dioji Goleta: (805) 685-6068. 7340 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Dioji Santa Barbara: (805) 845-0500. 822 E. Yanonali St, Santa Barbara.

How you can receive help:

If you are in need of support to feed your pets during this time, please visit www.care4paws.org or call (805) 968-2273 for details.

“We are hoping the community comes out strong to support those struggling to provide for their pets during this pandemic. So many have lost their jobs or are physically unable to leave their homes, and are facing the hard decision of parting ways with their beloved furry family members. Pets are such a vital part of our families, and we can easily alleviate the added stress with the simple kind act of delivering dog food to their doors. Let’s help pets stay with their families!” says Jeannie Wendel, co-owner of Dioji.

Dioji is also supporting those that are able to financially care for their animals by offering free local delivery on food, treat and toy orders of $50 or more. This new service is in addition to the curbside shopping and curbside pick-up currently offered.

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club has stores in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Agoura Hills. All stores are currently open Tuesday – Saturday from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm for donations and retail purchases. However, for the safety of the community and Dioji employees, dog daycare, cage-free overnight boarding and bathing services are temporarily suspended.

