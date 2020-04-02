Weathering the Crisis Junior League of Santa Barbara Opens Application Period for 2020 Community Assistance Funds League to Award up to $12,000 in Funds to Local Non-Profits

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is pleased to announce that they are accepting applications for their Community Assistance Funds through Tuesday, April 15th, 2020. The League will award up to $12,000 to local non-profits who apply with programs that support the League’s vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara. More information about the process and the link to apply can be found at JLSantaBarbara.org/community-assistance-funds.

In an effort to extend the League’s reach and to address the community’s greatest needs, the Junior League of Santa Barbara has been awarding Community Assistance Funds for several years. Organizations interested in applying should have programs that similarly fulfill the mission and vision statements of the Junior League and align with the focus area of improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

In 2019 a total of $11,000 was awarded to five non-profits: Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Inc., Casa Serena, Doctors Without Walls; SB Street Medicine, Noah’s Anchorage, and Santa Barbara Teen Legal Clinic.

The deadline for the Community Assistance Fund application is Tuesday, April 15th, 2020. Any questions regarding the application should be directed to Raina Palta, JLSB Community Council Director, at Grants@JLSantaBarbara.org.

About The Junior League of Santa Barbara

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many of our community members. The JLSB has recently facilitated the opening of S.A.F.E. House™ (S​aving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation House), a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. Other notable contributions include the launch of the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage (SART Cottage) located at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation and Downtown Public Library programs to improve youth literacy. For more information call 805-963-2704, visit the website at JLSantaBarbara.org, or connect on Facebook and Twitter @JLSantaBarbara.

