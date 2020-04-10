Announcement Public Comment Period Begins Next Week for US Highway 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project

Caltrans District 5 will accept public comments on a proposal to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on US Highway 101 near the Junction with State Route 217 in the City of Goleta.

This bridge replacement will ensure the reliability of the highway and would be designed as a single-span that would meet current bridge standards. This project would also include a standard bicycle pedestrian path on the northbound side of State Route 217.

This project will not offer the opportunity for a public meeting due to COVID-19. The Initial Study with a Proposed Negative Declaration and Environmental Assessment is online at the Caltrans District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Written comments can be submitted beginning Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, May 27 to Caltrans, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401, Attn: Senior Environmental Planner Matt Fowler. Comments can also be emailed to Matt Fowler at: matt.fowler@dot.ca.gov or by calling (805) 542-4603.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website

at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm

