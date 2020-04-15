Briefs Santa Barbara Police Department Makes Arrest in Connection to Easter Shooting 24-Year-Old Goleta Resident Arrested on Charges of Assault with a Firearm

On Tuesday evening, a Santa Barbara Police Department SWAT team and a group of crisis negotiators, with help from a SWAT team from the Sheriff’s Office, served a search and arrest warrant against 24-year-old Goleta resident Daniel Djamali-Kahi on charges of assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Djamali-Kahi was arrested without incident, and a search of his home produced “a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, and an AR-15 assault rifle as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to a press release from SBPD.

After shots were fired in the area of Punta Gorda and Salinas Street on Easter Sunday, April 12, officers from SBPD stopped a vehicle that was marked with bullet holes, and an investigation ensued that led to the identification of Djamali-Kahi as a potential suspect. Djamali-Kahi is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $250,000 bail.

