‘Game Shows’ for $200

Do You Have the Right Stuff to Play 'Jeopardy!'?

Hollywood may be on hiatus for coronavirus, but the producers at Jeopardy! put out a casting call for Santa Barbarans for when production resumes. The game show famously pits contestants in a fast-paced quiz that requires a question, not an answer, from a returning champion and two challengers.

The original show debuted in 1964 — the brainchild of TV host and producer Merv Griffin — winning fans and Emmys for a watchability that Stephen Colbert coined as its “poindexterity” (for all-time winner Ken Jennings in 2006). Among the categories that pop up is one called “The Dreaded Spelling Category,” as well as “Jackal” and “Hyde.”

Do you have the stuff? To find out, take the “Jeopardy! Anytime Test” and pick Santa Barbara on the drop-down menu. More information on the audition process is found here at Jeopardy.com.

