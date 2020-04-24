Weathering the Crisis Foodbank Donations from Yardi Announced

Even during difficult times, Yardi’s corporate motto “Take care of our clients, take care of our employees, take care of our communities, stay focused, and grow” remains true. In March, Yardi announced that the Santa Barbara-based global technology company would commit $2 million to assist food banks and other non-profit organizations throughout North America during the COVID-19 pandemic. The efforts continue a longstanding tradition by the company’s philanthropic foundation to reach out and help during times of extreme need nationally and worldwide, such as fires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters. With a heightened demand for food resources nationwide, Yardi is now announcing the 22 food banks – 19 in the U.S., and three in Canada – that are receiving funds.



“These food banks are doing critical work in their communities to ensure that children and families do not go without sustenance during this crisis,” said Sally Parks, vice president of human resources at Yardi. “We are pleased to be able to support their efforts and support many of the communities where our North American offices are located.” In its hometown of Santa Barbara, Yardi has also made a significant contribution to the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which is providing grants to individuals disproportionately impacted by novel coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.



The food banks receiving funds are:

Atlanta Community Food Bank – Atlanta, GA

Central Texas Food Bank – Austin, TX

The Idaho Foodbank – Boise, ID

Greater Boston Foodbank – Boston, MA

Greater Cleveland Food Bank – Cleveland, OH

Care and Share Foodbank – Colorado Springs, CO

North Texas Food Bank – Dallas, TX

Minnie’s Food Pantry – Dallas, TX

Food Bank of the Rockies – Denver, CO

Long Island Cares, Inc. – Long Island, NY

Second Harvest Heartland – St. Paul, MN

City Harvest – New York City, NY

FOOD Share – Oxnard, CA

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – Raleigh, NC

Food Bank of Northern Nevada – Reno, NV

Utah Food Bank – Salt Lake City, UT

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County – Orange County, CA

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County – Santa Barbara, CA

Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre – Saskatoon, Canada

Daily Bread Food Bank – Toronto, Canada

Neighbour to Neighbour – Toronto, Canada

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance – Phoenix, AZ

