Santa Barbara County Announces Seventh COVID-19 Death

Mon Apr 27, 2020 | 11:35am

On Saturday evening, Santa Barbara County announced another victim of COVID-19 had died, bringing the county’s total to seven deaths. The most recent victim was a resident of South County in their seventies with underlying health complications, according to a release from the county. The death was announced just one day after the county’s sixth death on Friday evening, when a resident of mid-county in their sixties with underlying health conditions also died from COVID-19.

Tue Apr 28, 2020 | 00:01am
