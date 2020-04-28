Letters Lifesavers

I’m sorry not to be getting my weekly paper as I don’t leave my home. You all do such a great service to Santa Barbara and surrounding cities. Thank you.

I would like to nominate zoomerstoboomers.com for a necessary, new, lifesaving business (if you have such an honor). They have been stellar and courteous and easy to work with.

These high school kids have really stepped up to give us a shopping experience we cannot do now with restricted or compromised issues, or age. I am so grateful for their services. They are very humble and are doing this as a service to the community. High fives for all the workers showing us how to show up during this pandemic.

Add to Favorites