Letters

Lifesavers

By Judy McElearney Nobriga, S.B.
Tue Apr 28, 2020 | 4:31am

I’m sorry not to be getting my weekly paper as I don’t leave my home. You all do such a great service to Santa Barbara and surrounding cities. Thank you.

I would like to nominate zoomerstoboomers.com for a necessary, new, lifesaving business (if you have such an honor). They have been stellar and courteous and easy to work with.

These high school kids have really stepped up to give us a shopping experience we cannot do now with restricted or compromised issues, or age. I am so grateful for their services. They are very humble and are doing this as a service to the community. High fives for all the workers showing us how to show up during this pandemic.

Tue Apr 28, 2020
https://www.independent.com/2020/04/28/lifesavers/

