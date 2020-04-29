Real Estate Scoop Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Parent Company Recognized as National Leader

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, serving the area from Santa Barbara to San Diego, is honored to be a part of HomeServices of America, which was named the nation’s largest residential real estate company for the second year in a row.

“We are grateful to have contributed to making our network the top-ranking brokerage in America for the second consecutive year,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, CEO & President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Our agents are among the most trailblazing and insightful in the industry. We are operating virtually and are here to stay, even in these challenging times for our nation and world.”

“This achievement affirms the hard work of our incredible team, and while we are celebrating this moment, we recognize the challenges of these turbulent times,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “HomeServices is better positioned to manage through this volatility than any other real estate firm. And we are committed to supporting our agents as they safely and skillfully guide buyers and sellers through today’s home-transaction process.”

The number one ranking is derived from the REAL Trends 500 report on the country’s top 500 brokerages, based on residential transaction sides. In 2019, HomeServices of America’s sales associates closed 329,680 residential transactions, and facilitated approximately 219,000 mortgage, insurance, title, and escrow transactions.

More than 1,700 firms qualified for the REAL Trends 500 this year, according to the Colorado-based firm. The REAL Trends 500, now in its thirty-third year, is considered the leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate services firms.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties supports 3,000 sales associates in 50 offices. In 2019, their agents assisted nearly 9,500 client transactions and over $11 billion in volume.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, HomeServices of America has approximately 43,000 real estate professionals operating in 900 offices across 30 states and the District of Columbia.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

