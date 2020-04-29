Letters Trump, Our ‘KIC’

Now that Donald Trump has suggested ingesting disinfectant as a possible cure for the coronavirus, he has rightfully earned his new title “Killer in Chief,” formerly “Commander in Chief.” KIC for short.

We know that Trump’s failures to acknowledge the seriousness of the virus, or coordinate the federal government’s response to the pandemic by mandating and organizing the production and delivery of PPE, ventilators, and other measures needed for our protection, has directly led to an increase in the number of infections and deaths. But, when Trump suggests people consider drinking poison, he has rightfully earned his new moniker “KIC” because some will take his inane, if not insane, comments seriously.

It is time to rid ourselves of this totally incompetent, irrational, narcissistic person who cares only for himself and his prospects for reelection, and nothing for your safety and that of your family and friends. Remember Trump’s actions, failures, and comments. Please vote Donald J. Trump and the Republican leaders supporting him out of office on November 3. Your life and the lives of others depend on the outcome of the next election.

Add to Favorites