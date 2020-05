Get News In Your Inbox

Many customers, even in the hour reserved for elderly and infirm people, are not wearing face masks. This puts us all at risk in an essential business. The county is currently considering the question. If they receive enough calls to the 2-1-1 line it would tip the scales. Please call 2-1-1 to comment. We enforce drunk driving laws for the same reason.

