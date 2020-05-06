Letters A Real Inspiration

With the presidential election a mere six months away, there is no reason I can think of not to re-elect Donald Trump, he has so many of the qualities we as a nation will continue to need in the years ahead:

His seemingly natural ability to relate to all America’s citizens with caring and compassion;

His ongoing concern for the health and welfare of every American regardless of their ethnicity or economic status;

His remarkably strong and inspirational leadership in a crisis;

His knack for surrounding himself in the White House with experienced and knowledgeable experts he can rely on;

His uncanny ability to unify and bring together people of all political persuasions;

His willingness to accept responsibility for his failures and to work tirelessly with others for continuous improvement;

His steadfast devotion to family values and moral leadership;

His commitment to honesty and openness in his administration;

His dogged pursuit of new and innovative ways to effectively address the growing income inequality in this country;

His unquestioned respect for the Constitution, our democratic principles, and the balance of power; and

His unwavering commitment to work in a leadership capacity with our allies around the world.

What other candidate could possibly meet these requirements? Until I hear otherwise my choice is clear!

