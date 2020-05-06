Briefs Items Stolen Out of Post Office Collection Bin on Canon Perdido Police Ask Anyone Who Deposited Mail There to Take Steps Against Identity Theft

On Tuesday morning, SBPD officers responded to a call reporting vandalism against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) collection bin located at 411 East Canon Perdido Street, according to a statement released Wednesday morning. All but one envelope was stolen from the collection bin, and SBPD is encouraging residents who deposited mail at the location after 3:30 p.m. on May 4 (the last time USPS emptied the bin) and before 6:30 a.m. on May 5 (when the theft occurred) to take precautionary steps to prevent fraud or identity theft.

The USPS planned to remove the vandalized collection bin by Tuesday evening, and has already submitted plans to replace it with a newer, more secure collection bin. The press release ends by advising, “If you or your business deposited any mail containing a check or other banking information, please contact your financial institution at your earliest convenience to prevent potential fraud.

