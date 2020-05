Letters One Size Does Not Fit All

I am left-wing. Your article about right-wing people wanting to reopen is 100 percent incorrect.

I am the owner of the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, and this has gone way too far. Common sense has been thrown out.

I understand protecting the elderly and sick, but one size does not fit all. We should look at our community and start making decisions that are rational and can support business and the elderly. So please don’t call me right wing.

