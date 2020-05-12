Additional Information

COVID-19 Teleconference Town Hall: Reopening Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

By State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson
Tue May 12, 2020 | 12:44pm

Please join Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Congressman Salud Carbajal as well as local public health officials for a teleconference town hall this Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the plan for reopening Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Call: Toll free 844-291-5491

Access code: 8660004

EspañolLlame al Número de Teléfono: Gratuito877-226-8216

Código de Accesso: 9414553

Audio livestreamsd19.senate.ca.gov/coronavirus-resources or on Facebook @SenHannahBeth

Featured Speakers:

·         Mona Miyasato, Santa Barbara County CEO

·         Van Do Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director

·         Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO

·         Rigoberto Vargas, Ventura County Public Health Director

·         Bruce Stenslie, Economic Development Collaborative President and CEO

If you are unable to attend, you will be able to listen to a recording by visiting sd19.senate.ca.gov

If you have any questions you would like answered, please email them tosenator.jackson@senate.ca.gov by 12 p.m. noon on May 13.

Tue May 12, 2020
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/12/covid-19-teleconference-town-hall-reopening-santa-barbara-and-ventura-counties/

