Additional Information COVID-19 Teleconference Town Hall: Reopening Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

Please join Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Congressman Salud Carbajal as well as local public health officials for a teleconference town hall this Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the plan for reopening Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Call: Toll free 844-291-5491

Access code: 8660004

Español: Llame al Número de Teléfono: Gratuito877-226-8216

Código de Accesso: 9414553

Audio livestream: sd19.senate.ca.gov/coronavirus-resources or on Facebook @SenHannahBeth

Featured Speakers:

· Mona Miyasato, Santa Barbara County CEO

· Van Do Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director

· Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO

· Rigoberto Vargas, Ventura County Public Health Director

· Bruce Stenslie, Economic Development Collaborative President and CEO

If you are unable to attend, you will be able to listen to a recording by visiting sd19.senate.ca.gov

If you have any questions you would like answered, please email them tosenator.jackson@senate.ca.gov by 12 p.m. noon on May 13.

