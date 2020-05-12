Briefs Refugio Oil Spill Settlement Up for Discussion on Wednesday

The settlement of the Refugio Oil Spill includes $22.3 million for the remediation of natural resource losses, such as injuries to birds and marine mammals, subtidal and shoreline habitat restoration, and compensation for recreational losses. Two online town hall meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, to present the 173-page Draft Damage Assessment and Restoration Plan for these projects and to discuss public comments.

One session runs 1-3 p.m., and the second 6-8 p.m. Register for the webinar here, and a system check here prior to the seminars is advised.

Written comments are due by June 8, 2020, and can be emailed to refugiorestoration@fws.gov or mailed to: Refugio Beach Oil Spill Natural Resource Trustees, C/O Ventura Fish and Wildlife Office, 2493 Portola Road, Suite B, Ventura, CA 93004, Attn: Michael Anderson, California Department of Fish and Wildlife; Jenny Marek, United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

