Education SBCC Foundation’s COVID Conversations Supporting Students' Mental Health During the Pandemic

To help students navigate these stressful times, on Wednesday, May 13, the SBCC Foundation will offer Supporting Students’ Mental Health During a Global Pandemic, a Zoom presentation facilitated by SBCC Mental Health and Wellness staff members, Alyson Bostwick and Becky Bean. The event is the most recent installment of the foundation’s discussion series, COVID Conversations.

Bostwick, an academic, career, and mental health counselor at SBCC for 31 years, and Bean, Student Program Advisor, will explore the particular issues college students deal with, such as eating disorders, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and how they are heightened while sheltering in place. Other topics of discussion will include adapting to unfamiliar technology and technical issues, grades and G.P.A concerns, time management, distractions, staying motivated, and uncertainty about the future.

There will be a community Q&A led by SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green following Bostwick and Bean’s presentation. Register online to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining on Wednesday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

