Letters Trails Overrun

The Montecito trails have been completely overrun in the past nine weeks. During the heavy rains, people were unaware that it destroys the trails to walk on them when they are so wet. The Montecito Hot Springs are a healing place and have been there forever, mostly unknown and quietly protected by a small handful of locals. The people who go up there today, have no idea that those Hot Springs were only recently developed into what they have become today. It would be wise to begin considering a plan to protect our land.

Perhaps we can have checkpoints at certain trailheads and beaches entries during weekends and or warmer weather. People can present identification, proving that they have a local address, meaning from Goleta through Carpinteria.

Perhaps, in the way that we have done before, Santa Barbara can come together to create a template for other coastal beach towns to follow. All of the beaches, trails and parks should be open with organized procedures in place just like any other essential communal space.

