Letters

Economic Cannabis Stability

By Jack Motter, Goleta
Fri May 15, 2020 | 3:23pm

This letter is in response to your paper’s article about the lawsuit filed last week against the County of Santa Barbara attacking its cannabis regulations. Ellwood Canyon Farms has been farming organic vegetables in Goleta for the last 10 years. As much as we have loved this line of work, it has been very challenging economically to survive and continue to operate.

Our entire farm team was filled with hope and excitement for a new crop and opportunity when cannabis was legalized in 2016. We were, and still are, proud of our county supervisors and planning staff for creating such a progressive and forward-thinking land use ordinance for cannabis farming. For the first time we felt there was an opportunity to finally obtain economic stability and have some confidence our farming operation in the Goleta foothills would stay viable for the long run.

To now see the opposition file a CEQA lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over its approval of a cannabis farm permit, using environmental laws to prohibit such an environmentally friendly crop, just doesn’t make any sense and saddens our entrepreneurial souls. We encourage the county to fight and prevail against this lawsuit so that this new opportunity we have been investing into does not disappear.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sat May 16, 2020 | 03:46am
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/15/economic-cannabis-stability/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.