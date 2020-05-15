Montecito Bank & Trust announces retirement of longtime Board Member, Peter Jordano.

Montecito Bank & Trust announced today that Peter Jordano has retired from their Board of Directors after 37 years of service. Jordano joined the Board of Directors in December of 1982 after an invitation from Montecito Bank & Trust’s late Founder and owner, Michael Towbes.

A life-long Santa Barbara resident, Jordano’s local knowledge and business sense contributed greatly to the Bank’s long term success during his tenure on the Board. Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO said, “Pete has been a champion of Montecito Bank & Trust as well as an integral part our growth to today’s nearly $1.8 billion in assets. We are so grateful for his dedication to the Bank’s success all these years. Mike and Pete built a lasting relationship over the years and I know that Mike appreciated Pete’s many years of service and contributions to the bank’s success. The Board of Directors and our management team will miss Pete’s guidance and counsel and, perhaps most importantly, Pete’s unique sense of humor. We extend our thanks and best wishes to him for all his years of loyal service.”

Jordano is the Chairman and CEO of Jordano’s Inc., the tri-counties largest supplier of food, beverages and restaurant equipment. He and his wife, Gerd, are actively involved in a number of local nonprofits and are well known for their contributions of time, treasure and talent to many local organizations. The Central Coast communities are fortunate to include Peter and Gerd Jordano as leaders in our community.

