It is respectively suggested that you fully acquaint the readers of the Independent with the Viral Epidemic of 1917-1920, also known as the Spanish Flu, and its first, second and third waves, and the millions of lives lost. We appear to be faced with the problem again, with Covidavirus19 claimed to be three to five times more commutable than the yearly Asian Flu, but with more lives to be lost, as well as a major economic depression and other health major problems.

It is not a question of tyranny or life, liberty and happiness, or give me liberty or give me death, but death and survival, caused by a very strong communicable virus out of China, as well as out of spreading victim New York City, its power and control not scientific determined.

The second wave projected to come in the fall along with the regular Asian Flu, of which only 40 percent of our citizens bother to get a flu shot. We are up against an uncontrolled killing virus with no cure. No vaccine has ever been obtained for a coronavirus, including the common cold. One-hundred and eight-two nations are now affected. A worldwide wave appears to be coming.