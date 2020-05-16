Threat Overplayed?

Supervisor Adam,

Evidently, you believe that the COVID-19 threat to the health and welfare of society is being overplayed by those in the health-care field and others who do not agree with you.

I will not go over the numbers or present any facts or argument against your position.

I simply suggest that you expose yourself to the virus and let nature take its course. You will either recover or you will die. It all depends on what kind of physical shape you are in to begin with.

If you recover, you will then be able to continue to downplay the serious nature of the virus. If you die, well then …