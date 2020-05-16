Letters

Threat Overplayed?

By Ernest Salomon, S.B.
Sat May 16, 2020 | 3:41pm

Supervisor Adam,

Evidently, you believe that the COVID-19 threat to the health and welfare of society is being overplayed by those in the health-care field and others who do not agree with you.

I will not go over the numbers or present any facts or argument against your position.

I simply suggest that you expose yourself to the virus and let nature take its course. You will either recover or you will die. It all depends on what kind of physical shape you are in to begin with.

If you recover, you will then be able to continue to downplay the serious nature of the virus. If you die, well then …

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sun May 17, 2020 | 03:24am
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/16/threat-overplayed/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.