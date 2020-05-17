In Pompeii they tried to run away

What will they say we did

in our time of Covid

We stayed and prayed

If god could hear, why would he care about us

Are we not a mirror image of the virus

In the 50,000 some odd years of modern man

we have accomplished nothing except the rape and pillaging of Earth

and the unilateral scorching of this beautiful land

In Pompeii they tried to run away

What will they say

we did

in our time of Covid

We stayed and prayed

The days continue to pass

And the people do too 80,000+ have died

i knew a few

and some who suffered but then survived too

There will be someone dead that everyone knew

As a species we do not know what to do

We can not even bury our loved ones because they are still contagious

So we sit somber, locked down in our gilded cages

Our friends and family die In unison we cry:

Where have all the sages gone?

A madman rages on leading us into oblivion?

i feel so alone

In Pompeii they tried to run away

What will they say

we did

in our time of Covid

We stayed and prayed

We used the planet like it was disposable

We are so high and mighty because our thumb is opposable

Well now it remains firmly stuck up our own ass

We never learn from the past

We sit like zombies watching the 24 hour cycle of news

Who let these buffoons in the situation room?

Truly one for the ages

Idiots prefer to die in order to take pride in being statistics in the history pages

God will not save us

There is no magic solution written on the bark of eucalyptus or aged papyrus

There is only us and this fucking coronavirus

In Pompeii they tried to run away

What will they say

we did

in our time of Covid

We stayed and prayed

It was a time to see what was on our shelves

A time to look inside ourselves

A time to redefine our concept of wealth

A time for our collective health

And with the threat of extinction looming

for now, Man stopped over consuming.

Flowers have began blooming through cracks in the concrete

Wild life of all kinds once again returned to the beach

And on a personal note, God seems within my reach

Like a child left to play on her own Nature has grow We are now witnessing the healing of the Ozone

There is clarity to our existence i have never known

The air is clear and the fog of pollution has lifted

A new day has been gifted and we can all feel as one

We must remember when this began in December 2019

And what this really means

The human species has a ceiling

At best we are a transient being

There will be a time when we are dead and gone

We must see in no uncertain terms

Nature will reclaim Earth when we are done