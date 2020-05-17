In Our Time of Covid
In Pompeii they tried to run away
What will they say we did
in our time of Covid
We stayed and prayed
If god could hear, why would he care about us
Are we not a mirror image of the virus
In the 50,000 some odd years of modern man
we have accomplished nothing except the rape and pillaging of Earth
and the unilateral scorching of this beautiful land
In Pompeii they tried to run away
What will they say
we did
in our time of Covid
We stayed and prayed
The days continue to pass
And the people do too 80,000+ have died
i knew a few
and some who suffered but then survived too
There will be someone dead that everyone knew
As a species we do not know what to do
We can not even bury our loved ones because they are still contagious
So we sit somber, locked down in our gilded cages
Our friends and family die In unison we cry:
Where have all the sages gone?
A madman rages on leading us into oblivion?
i feel so alone
In Pompeii they tried to run away
What will they say
we did
in our time of Covid
We stayed and prayed
We used the planet like it was disposable
We are so high and mighty because our thumb is opposable
Well now it remains firmly stuck up our own ass
We never learn from the past
We sit like zombies watching the 24 hour cycle of news
Who let these buffoons in the situation room?
Truly one for the ages
Idiots prefer to die in order to take pride in being statistics in the history pages
God will not save us
There is no magic solution written on the bark of eucalyptus or aged papyrus
There is only us and this fucking coronavirus
In Pompeii they tried to run away
What will they say
we did
in our time of Covid
We stayed and prayed
It was a time to see what was on our shelves
A time to look inside ourselves
A time to redefine our concept of wealth
A time for our collective health
And with the threat of extinction looming
for now, Man stopped over consuming.
Flowers have began blooming through cracks in the concrete
Wild life of all kinds once again returned to the beach
And on a personal note, God seems within my reach
Like a child left to play on her own
Nature has grow
We are now witnessing the healing of the Ozone
There is clarity to our existence i have never known
The air is clear and the fog of pollution has lifted
A new day has been gifted and we can all feel as one
We must remember when this began in December 2019
And what this really means
The human species has a ceiling
At best we are a transient being
There will be a time when we are dead and gone
We must see in no uncertain terms
Nature will reclaim Earth when we are done