Goleta Water Hike Protest

Just received a notice that Goleta Water District is increasing our rates by 11 percent this year and 9 percent each year from 2022-2024. These increases at this time, following years of drought surcharges seem way out of line. The General Manager made $298,510 in 2018 plus benefits of $70,000. The Assistant GM made $246,000. These guys make more money than the governor. I will be protesting this increase in writing and encourage everyone else to join me. If over 7,000 customers send a protest letter or email the proposal cannot proceed. Email protests to protest@goletawater.com .

