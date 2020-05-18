Letters

Goleta Water Hike Protest

By Steve Corry, S.B.
Mon May 18, 2020 | 4:06pm

Just received a notice that Goleta Water District is increasing our rates by 11 percent this year and 9 percent each year from 2022-2024. These increases at this time, following years of drought surcharges seem way out of line. The General Manager made $298,510 in 2018 plus benefits of $70,000. The Assistant GM made $246,000. These guys make more money than the governor. I will be protesting this increase in writing and encourage everyone else to join me. If over 7,000 customers send a protest letter or email the proposal cannot proceed. Email protests to protest@goletawater.com.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue May 19, 2020 | 05:32am
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/18/goleta-water-hike-protest/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.