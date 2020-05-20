Community

One805 Distributes Electric Decontamination Equipment

Santa Barbara Nonprofit Gifts Public Safety Agencies Foggers

The Santa Barbara nonprofit One805 gifts public safety agencies with 45 foggers. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed May 20, 2020 | 8:00am

One805, a Santa Barbara nonprofit that supports first responders and community preparedness, recently announced the purchase of 45 electric decontamination foggers for public safety agencies across the county. The foggers will also be used at the County Jail. 

“As we have experienced in this community, preparedness and response can come in many forms,” said One805 co-founder Eric Philips. “This equipment will protect our community and the first responders who cannot work from home.”

The Hudson brand foggers, which have already been distributed, quickly and efficiently disperse sanitizing mist to large areas. The One805 Advisory Council, composed of the heads of the 11 police and fire agencies in Santa Barbara, identified the equipment as critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One805 is an extraordinary organization,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “Through the selflessness of its members and the generosity of our community, the public safety agencies of Santa Barbara County are obtaining equipment that help us save lives and protect property.”


One805 was also the first organization to create a local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive in coordination with the county’s Office of Emergency Services. To support the group’s fight against COVID-19, visit One805.org.

Wed May 20, 2020 | 18:32pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/20/one805-distributes-electric-decontamination-equipment/

Indy Staff

