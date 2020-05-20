Breaking News | Plane Crashes into Ralph Dunlap Elementary in Orcutt, Killing Pilot

Visual Arts

Santa Barbara Studio Artist Tour Canceled

Workspaces Remain Shuttered Due to COVID-19

Francis Scorzelli in his studio | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed May 20, 2020 | 3:46pm

Each spring for nearly two decades, Santa Barbara artists have opened up their studios for the public to take a peek. This year, however, the artists’ workspaces will remain shuttered due to COVID-19. “It was a very difficult decision to make, not wanting to lose our momentum over the last 18 years, but necessary to protect our artists and their guests,” said Francis Scorzelli, SBSA board president in a prepared statement.

The Santa Barbara Independent is providing all coronavirus stories for free
so that all readers have access to critical information during this time.
Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.

Although the event is canceled, folks can still donate to the nonprofit to which the 2020 tour ticket monies would have gone — Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. At press time, the Foodbank had already distributed more than three million pounds of food (80,000 pounds per day) since the March lockdown went into effect. “This is more than double our food distribution from the same period last year, and we anticipate the dramatic increase in need for food support to continue throughout the year,” said Lauren Coiro, the Foodbank’s grant writer and special events coordinator.

SBSA is a nonprofit trade organization of professional artists whose goal is to promote Santa Barbara as an art destination. See santabarbarastudioartists.com.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed May 20, 2020 | 23:22pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/20/santa-barbara-studio-artist-tour-canceled/

Michelle Drown

Senior Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.