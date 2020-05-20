SBPD Sends Shelter-in-Place Alert for Person with a Knife on Figueroa Street

The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a ReadySBC alert on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m. that police are looking for a person with knife last seen near the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters on East Figueroa Street. They advise residents nearby to please shelter in place until they can provide an update.
