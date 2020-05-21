Blatant Cronyism and Corruption

“Nothing (is) more repulsive than to watch the country of Goethe and Beethoven revert to the barbarism of Stuart England and Bourbon France.” — William Edward Dodd, U.S. Ambassador to Germany (1933-1937)

Americans of all political persuasions should be equally horrified to watch our great country, which produced the likes of John Steinbeck, Maya Angelou, Duke Ellington, and Dr. Jonas Salk, bow to the blatant cronyism, corruption, anti-science agenda, and extensive voter suppression efforts of this Trumpian autocracy. We should all be sickened and disgusted by the shameful complicity of “Moscow” Mitch McConnell and Willie “The Weasel” Barr. Surrender to their assaults on principles and integrity is not an option.

Democracy matters. On which side do you stand?