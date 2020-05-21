Letters

Blatant Cronyism and Corruption

By Robert Baruch, Yeosu, South Korea
Thu May 21, 2020 | 5:56am

“Nothing (is) more repulsive than to watch the country of Goethe and Beethoven revert to the barbarism of Stuart England and Bourbon France.” — William Edward Dodd, U.S. Ambassador to Germany (1933-1937)

Americans of all political persuasions should be equally horrified to watch our great country, which produced the likes of John Steinbeck, Maya Angelou, Duke Ellington, and Dr. Jonas Salk, bow to the blatant cronyism, corruption, anti-science agenda, and extensive voter suppression efforts of this Trumpian autocracy. We should all be sickened and disgusted by the shameful complicity of “Moscow” Mitch McConnell and Willie “The Weasel” Barr. Surrender to their assaults on principles and integrity is not an option.

Democracy matters. On which side do you stand?

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu May 21, 2020 | 13:19pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/21/blatant-cronyism-and-corruption/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.