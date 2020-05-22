Letters

Sandstorm

By Landon Trigueiro, Goleta
Fri May 22, 2020 | 5:53pm

The sands of time are shifting, people are becoming more aware of their impacts on our beautiful planet and the wildlife that surrounds us. I was only 17 years old when I saw the impact that the Refugio Oil Spill created on the serene beach I once enjoyed.

An oil spill of 140,000 gallons into our coast is purely unacceptable. This event was a wake-up call to state officials that the damage and costs caused by Big Oil far outweighs the benefits that it brings to the people of California. Investing in renewable energy is the only way to truly protect our oceans from experiencing something like this again.

According to the article “$22 Million Restoration Plan for Refugio Oil Spill Released,” scientists are now studying the impacts of oil on our marine ecosystem, and Big Oil companies are being held responsible for the damage they have caused. It is good to see this happening, however, they should be held accountable in preventing catastrophes not just after the fact. The 2015 Refugio Oil Spill has once again sparked a commitment to sustainability throughout the Central Coast and the rest of California.

It is our time to stand up and quickly make our voices heard so that our elected officials can bring forth the change that is already inevitable: End oil and gas drilling now.

