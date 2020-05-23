Starshine Roshell’s column last week got to me, so I subscribed.
It was item # 18 re the News-Press‘s second endorsement of that thing (and his waddling gaggle-entourage of sycophantic lacky things) currently laying waste to the White House.
Here’s a tag line…
“The News-Press: Coming to you fresh… from the wrong side of history.”
