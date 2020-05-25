Biz

Carr Winery Hosts Food Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Order Wine, Pick it Up, Donate to Foodbank

Carr Winery hosts drive-thru fundraiser for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Mon May 25, 2020 | 10:30am

Carr Winery has created a safe, engaging way to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. On Sunday, May 31, noon-4 p.m., at the winery’s downtown location (414 N. Salsipuedes St.), folks can pick up wine from the comfort of their vehicles while listening to live music.  

To participate, place a wine order online at or call (805) 965-7985 so your purchase will be ready when you arrive. When you stop by, you can also drop off non-perishable food items, such as nut butters, canned proteins, whole grains (rice, quinoa, barley), canned fruit & vegetables, and pasta, which will be delivered to the Foodbank.

Carr Winery will also be donating 20 percent of all wine sales to the Foodbank to help the nonprofit reach its goal of $1 million, with every dollar donated equaling eight meals. The Foodbank has distributed more than 3.1 million pounds of food since March, completed over 10,000 deliveries to seniors, and served more than 85,000 individuals so far this year in Santa Barbara County. See foodbanksbc.org

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor.  Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you  in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Mon May 25, 2020 | 22:29pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/25/carr-winery-hosts-food-drive-thru-fundraiser/

Terry Ortega

Calendar Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.