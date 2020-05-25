Carr Winery Hosts Food Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Carr Winery has created a safe, engaging way to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. On Sunday, May 31, noon-4 p.m., at the winery’s downtown location (414 N. Salsipuedes St.), folks can pick up wine from the comfort of their vehicles while listening to live music.

To participate, place a wine order online at or call (805) 965-7985 so your purchase will be ready when you arrive. When you stop by, you can also drop off non-perishable food items, such as nut butters, canned proteins, whole grains (rice, quinoa, barley), canned fruit & vegetables, and pasta, which will be delivered to the Foodbank.

Carr Winery will also be donating 20 percent of all wine sales to the Foodbank to help the nonprofit reach its goal of $1 million, with every dollar donated equaling eight meals. The Foodbank has distributed more than 3.1 million pounds of food since March, completed over 10,000 deliveries to seniors, and served more than 85,000 individuals so far this year in Santa Barbara County. See foodbanksbc.org

