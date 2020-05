Santa Barbara Public Library Offers Bilingual Homework Help Online

Get News In Your Inbox

Do you need help assisting your kids (K-12) with school assignments? The Santa Barbara Public Library’s bilingual staff can offer support for your child or you to understand school assignments, figure out new apps and learning technology, and answer questions related to studying from home. You can text (805) 764-4542 or call (805) 564-5674 between 2 and 4 p.m. on Mondays or Wednesdays, and you will be sent an invitation to a Zoom meeting so that you and/or your child can video chat. Please call if you prefer the phone. This service is free for students and parents.

