Letters

Bias Reporting?

By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria
Thu May 28, 2020 | 2:55pm

I noticed the Independent’s request for donations.

As one who follows the news closely, I would consider donating if the Santa Barbara Independent was a little more objective and not so biased. Clearly, your cartoons are mean-spirited, your views left-leaning, and recently your letters to the editor often slander President Trump. And the same leftists often get their letters published, while those with different views are ignored.

Furthermore, California, like most of the print media, promotes socialism, even though other U.S. citizens hold differing views.

Is this not un-American?

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu May 28, 2020 | 22:02pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/28/bias-reporting/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.