Bias Reporting?

I noticed the Independent’s request for donations.

As one who follows the news closely, I would consider donating if the Santa Barbara Independent was a little more objective and not so biased. Clearly, your cartoons are mean-spirited, your views left-leaning, and recently your letters to the editor often slander President Trump. And the same leftists often get their letters published, while those with different views are ignored.

Furthermore, California, like most of the print media, promotes socialism, even though other U.S. citizens hold differing views.

Is this not un-American?