Missing Woman Surfaces on Video

Photo: Courtesy Ashey Lynn Zachman

Ashley Zachman remains missing since her last shift at Cottage Hospital on May 29. Since then, Santa Barbara police report that a June 1 video from Ventura shows a woman that her family identifies as Zachman. Officers obtained the video on June 8. In the meantime, trailheads, surveillance videos, and traffic cameras have been reviewed, witness interviews conducted, and state and federal search assistance requests made, to no avail as yet.

Police have released photographs of her car, a white 2008 Mazda 3, license number 6DRL358, which has not yet been found. Zachman works at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; she was reported missing by her family and colleagues when she did not arrive to work on June 1.

Zachman is 36 years old, has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5′5″ and about 115 pounds. Santa Barbara police request that members of the public call (805) 897-2300 if Zachman is spotted.