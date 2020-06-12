Tensley Winery Supports Restaurants with Free Wine

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to roil the hospitality business, the symbiotic relationship between wineries and restaurants is more apparent than ever.

“The shelter at home ordinance has been hard financially on so many people, but restaurants may have been hit the hardest,” explained winemaker Joey Tensley, owner of Tensley Wines. “I could be wrong, but I do not see it being financially easy for restaurants as they move forward.”

Recognizing that restaurants are a large part of his success, Tensley is donating one case of his Fundamental red blend and one case of his Fundamental white blend to any restaurant that’s interested. They are welcome to do whatever with the wine — sell it to the public or drink it — and so far 100 restaurants have taken advantage of the offer, which is open until supplies last.

“We know that two cases of wine will not make or break a struggling restaurant, but it’s a little gesture from us at Tensley,” he said. “It’s the least we can do for all of the memories we have experienced at restaurants around the nation.” In a further show of support, through 5 p.m. on June 21, the Tensley tasting room at 2900 Grand Avenue in Los Olivos is also selling bottles for $1 to every hospitality worker that visits. See tensleywines.com or call (805) 688-6761 to get your wine!

