Tears have No Color like the Soul underneath the Skin They are Warm like the Love we feel in our Heart
I dream of a World filled with Color where Color doesn’t matter Color is Beautiful
I dream of a World where Tears flow from Joy where Tears come from Laughter Tears are made in Heaven
I Cry for Peace My Tears are Clear I Cry for All People My Tears are for You
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.