Letters

Tears Have No Color

By Lys Gabriella Poet, S.B.
Fri Jun 19, 2020 | 3:05pm

I am White
I cry at Injustice

I am Black
I cry at Pain

I am Brown
I cry at Cruelty

I am Red
I cry at Abuse

I am Yellow
I cry at Violence

Tears have No Color
like the Soul underneath the Skin
They are Warm
like the Love we feel in our Heart

I dream of a World
filled with Color
where Color doesn’t matter
Color is Beautiful

I dream of a World
where Tears flow from Joy
where Tears come from Laughter
Tears are made in Heaven

I Cry for Peace
My Tears are Clear
I Cry for All People
My Tears are for You

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Sat Jun 20, 2020 | 02:44am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/19/tears-have-no-color/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.