I am White

I cry at Injustice

I am Black

I cry at Pain

I am Brown

I cry at Cruelty

I am Red

I cry at Abuse

I am Yellow

I cry at Violence

Tears have No Color

like the Soul underneath the Skin

They are Warm

like the Love we feel in our Heart

I dream of a World

filled with Color

where Color doesn’t matter

Color is Beautiful

I dream of a World

where Tears flow from Joy

where Tears come from Laughter

Tears are made in Heaven

I Cry for Peace

My Tears are Clear

I Cry for All People

My Tears are for You