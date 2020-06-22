Santa Barbara DA Charges Hollywood Producer David Guillod with Rape

One of the Alleged Assaults Took Place During a Wine Country Retreat

Hollywood producer David Guillod turned himself in to Santa Barbara authorities on Monday after a multi-year investigation led to him being charged with 11 felony counts of rape, kidnap to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim.

The alleged assaults, according to the complaint filed by Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, occurred against three different women in May 2012, December 2014, and January 2015.

In the December 14 attack, Guillod reportedly raped an employee of his talent agency during a wine retreat in Santa Barbara County. The January assault took place in Los Angeles but allegedly involved a Santa Barbara County woman. Guillod, best known as a producer of the movies Atomic Blonde and Netflix’s Extraction, denies the allegations.

Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

“Charges were filed after extensive investigations were conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, while working in conjunction with the District Attorneys of Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County,” Dudley’s office said in a press release. “After reviewing all the evidence, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney requested jurisdiction from the District Attorney of Los Angeles to prosecute Counts 4-11 in Santa Barbara.”

Guillod was booked in County Jail with bail set at $3 million. If convicted on all counts, he faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.