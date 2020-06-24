Chase with Alleged Firearm in Goleta Ends in Six Arrests

Six men and women were arrested in Goleta Monday night after a 9-1-1 caller said some men pointed a firearm at them in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Calle Real, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office that contained no details on what triggered the incident.

The victims fled through the Zodo’s parking lot next door at around 8 p.m., June 22, and apparently described a vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle parked at Motel 6 and the related motel room. Coming out the door were two women and three young children. The women denied knowing about the incident and said they were alone. They also denied having a car, although both the room and the car were registered to one of them.

The children were picked up by a family member, and Ana Sanchez, 24, and Yesenia Ybarra were arrested for obstruction. As the car was towed, a loaded shotgun was found on the rear floor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the hotel asked that the belongings be removed from the room; as deputies made to do so, they saw four people inside. The four were also arrested on conspiracy and firearms charges: Brandon Topete, 25; Gilberto Solis, 24, who was on probation; Jorge Fernandez, 18; and Dylan Jaregui-Salinas, 18. Ybarra and Sanchez were given $0 bail, Solis is being held without bail, and the three others are held on $50,000 bail.

