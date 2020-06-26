Not for Solvang City Council

I grew up around police officers who were friends and colleagues of my dad. He was “on the job” for 33 years, a superior officer, in every sense, with the NYPD. I think I know something about good cops, effective policing and fine character.

I have met and spoken with Jim Thomas, a former sheriff now seeking a seat on Solvang’s City Council. He has been doing public relations for a big oil company trying to ramp up operations here in our midst. This is an effort that, if successful, would jeopardize our attraction as a tourist destination.

And Jim has expressed deeply insensitive racial views about a tragic police incident in New York. This does not speak well for his judgment in these socially fraught but hopeful times.

Further, he has been quick to cry “socialism” when criticizing folks who seek to grow a safe and renewable energy economy here in our county, while preserving our health and environment.

Does Solvang really want him on the City Council?