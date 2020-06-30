Foresters About to Begin Fan-Less Summer Season

The Santa Barbara Foresters announced that they will play a 30-game schedule of summer collegiate baseball at Pershing Park from Wednesday, July 1, to Sunday, August 2.

In observance of COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be allowed in the ballpark, and all players, coaches, and team personnel will be screened according to county health guidelines.

Fans can listen to play-by-play audio broadcasts at KCSB.org/sports, and they can also sign up for streaming videos. Visit Foresters.org for information.

Because the professional minor leagues have been shut down, the Foresters will have one of their strongest lineups in the past 30 years. Manager Bill Pintard said, “Ten guys are top 10 [major league] draft picks,” including UCLA shortstop Matthew McLain, a former first-rounder.

The roster will include three Santa Barbara High grads, pitchers Bryce Warrecker and Derek True (both Cal Poly) and outfielder Nick Oakley (UCSB).

Inland Empire will face the Foresters in their opener. Games will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Foresters have won a record seven championships at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas. The NBC announced its intentions to host the World Series for the 86th consecutive year, dates to be determined. Pintard said the Foresters will decide whether to participate when the time comes.

