Seen on the Street

I actually have seen a lot of this lately, now that there is a promenade. I overheard the conversation between the officer and these three gentlemen, and he was sharing a photo of his son with them. It was Father’s Day. Made me feel good about our police and reminded me of what I know to be true — 99 percent are good at their job.
Please post this. We need some good news in this world!
