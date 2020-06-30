Seen on the Street

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

I actually have seen a lot of this lately, now that there is a promenade. I overheard the conversation between the officer and these three gentlemen, and he was sharing a photo of his son with them. It was Father’s Day. Made me feel good about our police and reminded me of what I know to be true — 99 percent are good at their job. Please post this. We need some good news in this world!

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.