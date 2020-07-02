On the evening of June 27, around 7 p.m., I stood at the corner of Victoria and Anacapa Streets. The Landshark approached, rolling down Anacapa. On board were about 30 young adults partying away, not one of them wearing a mask. There goes my fantasy of California exceptionalism. It seems we are just as stupid as the Floridians.

And shame shame shame on Land & Sea Tours for letting this happen.